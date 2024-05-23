Ranbir Kapoor sports T-shirt with Raha caption in BTS photo from Ramayana shoot. See pic.

Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned for his Ramayana prep. However, the actor always makes sure to devote time to daughter, Raha. Ranbir was recently seen wearing a cute T-shirt in a behind-the-scenes picture from Ramayana shoot. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana's working title revealed; makers tightens surveillance on set to avoid leaked pics) Ranbir Kapoor donned T-shirt with Raha caption in a BTS photo from Ramayana shoot.

Ranbir sets parenting goals with cute T-shirt

In a post shared by costume designer Rimple Narulah, Ranbir was seen posing with her. He donned a cool pink T-shirt with Raha's name written in black font in Hindi. Besides Raha's name a cute animated panda was also visible. Rimple captioned her Instagram post as, “Can you guess , what is written on his T-shirt ! Ramayan shoot days !!! Day-25 #workingwiththebest #indiancinema #costumedesigner.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Rimple Narulah roped in for Ramayan

Rimple and her husband Harpreet Narulah have been roped in for Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus. On the responsibility of designing authentic costumes for the ancient epic saga, Rimple in an interview with PTI said, “Ramayana has been the quintessential story of India. This is the chance where India will shine and people will see what Indians are all about. More than challenging, it's a huge responsibility on us to present something which the world is going to see.” She added, “We are leaving no stone unturned. We are giving our 100 per cent. We are working round the clock and are being as authentic as possible. Rest is for the world to decide.”

About Ramayan

For the unversed, Ranbir plays the character of Lord Ram in Ramayan adapted from sage Valmiki's ancient text of the same title. In a BTS picture gone viral, Sai Pallavi was captured with Ranbir in traditional attire as she portrays Sita. Nitesh or the team has not yet made any official confirmation about the same, but the leaked photos indicate that Ranbir and Sai are the protagonists. This is the first time Ranbir is associated with a story that is rooted in India's spiritual and cultural heritage.

Ranbir is also expected to start preparation for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park post Ramayan.