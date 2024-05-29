Nargis Fakhri thinks Sandeep Reddy Vanga's female characters in Animal were well drafted: 'They had the juiciest parts'

Nargis praises Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal

Talking about Animal, Nargis said, “I love how the character was sketched for Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. The way he explored alpha energy was truly impressive! And look at how well he drafted characters for even the females of his film. Even though they weren't 'lead', they had the juiciest parts too!”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Nargis talks about Rajkumar Hirani

She added, “Other than him, I feel Rajkumar Hirani’s films like Munna Bhai MBBS and Sanju are like a breath of fresh air that’s loaded with light-hearted moments and with the way his films strike a chord with the audience is truly admirable. Lastly, I’d also like to work with Kabir Khan and his thoughts on high-octane action films like Ek Tha Tiger. I admire his passion for storytelling and how it elevates every scene.”

About Animal

Animal is an action drama film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. Animal released in theatres in December 2023. It faced criticism for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogynistic scenes. The film broke several box office records for a Hindi film and grossed ₹917.82 crore worldwide.

Nargis' films so far

Nargis worked with Ranbir in the 2011 film Rockstar. She was also seen in Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Housefull 3 and Torbaaz. She was last seen in the film Shiv Shastri Balboa and the web series Tatlubaaz, both last year.