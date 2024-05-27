Karan Johar announces Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, over a year after denying making film

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his new film, Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. The announcement comes over a year after Karan denied that his production company, Dharma Productions, is making Dhadak 2. (Also Read | Karan Johar denies making Dhadak 2 after news of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tripti Dimri playing lead roles appears online) Dhadak 2 will star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.

Siddhant and Triptii will star in Dhadak 2

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Karan posted a motion poster featuring Siddhant and Triptii Dimri. The film, which is directed by Shazia Iqbal, will release in theatres on November 22, 2024. In the post, Siddhant and Triptii's characters are seen holding each other.

Dhadak 2 motion picture

Siddhant says in a voiceover, "Jo sapna tum dekh rahi ho Vidhi usme mere liye koi jagah nahi hai (The dream that you have Vidhi, there is no place for me in it)." Triptii replies, “Toh phir yeh bhi bata do Neelesh ki in feelings ka kya karun (Then let me know Neelesh, what should I do with my feelings)?”

Karan, Siddhant share posts

Sharing the post, Karan wrote in Hindi, “Yeh kahani hai thodi alag kyuki ek tha raja, ek thi raani, jaat alag thi, khatam kahani (This story is a little different because there was a king, there was a queen - their castes were different… end of story). Presenting Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal. #Dhadak2 in cinemas 22nd November 2024.”

Sharing the motion poster, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Ek raja, ek rani, ek kahaani, do dhadkane (One king, one queen, one story--two heartbeats).” “The film explores barriers of class and status stitched in the minds of societies, underscoring a narrative of love that can never be fulfilled. Or can it?”

Last year Karan denied making Dhadak 2

Last year, after reports emerged of Karan making Dhadak 2 with Siddhant and Triptii, he had denied reports. Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote, “To put this on the record and for all concerned, we (Dharma Productions) are NOT making a film with the title DHADAK 2 as is being reported in various articles...”

Before that, Pinkvilla reported, quoting its source, “Dhadak was essentially an intense tale of love, with two protagonists fighting the society to live together. The filmmaker believes that this zone of going against all odds for love has potential to get a franchise value. After contemplating on several subjects, the filmmaker has greenlit a subject that qualifies to be a sequel to Dhadak."

About Dhadak

Dhadak is a 2018 romance film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner with Zee Studios as a sponsor producer. It is a remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat by Nagraj Manjule. Dhadak stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar and Aishwarya Narkar.