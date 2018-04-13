Kammara Sambhavam’s Njano accused of plagiarism, Gopi Sundar says used to it

Malayalam film Kammara Sambhavam, directed by Rathish Ambat, is finally set to release on April 14. However, days before the Dileep-Sidharth starrer was to release, it has been dragged into a controversy. Many on social media have remarked that the hit song ‘Njano Raavo Irulu Neendi Vannu’ from the film sounds very similar to the song Sairat Salaji from the hit Marathi movie Sairat, reports Times of India.

The song, featuring Dileep and Namitha Pramod, has been composed by Gopi Sunder and the lyrics are by Rafeeq Ahamed.

Soon after the said song was unveiled a few days back, netizens were quick to point out that it sounds a lot like Sairat’s song. Sairat wowed all with its path-breaking story and convincing acting and direction. The Nagraj Manjule-directed Sairat, created history in the Marathi cinema by entering the elite Rs 100 crore club and became a phenomenon as it ran in theatres for over 100 days, especially in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, refuting accusations of plagiarism, music composer Gopi Sundar, told Times of India, “This is an accusation that I am used to now and I don’t give it undue importance. While checking out any piece of creation, if you want to, you can find similarities with another. I have been working in this industry for the past 23 years and so I am aware of all such turn of events.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more