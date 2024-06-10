Drake won over 7 crore from a bet on India winning against Pakistan in World Cup T20 match: Report

India defeated Pakistan by six runs in New York during Sunday's T20 World Cup match. After bowling India out for 119 in 19 overs, Pakistan was restricted to 113-7 in 20 overs in the low-scoring thriller. While Indian cricket team, celebs and fans are celebrating the win, Canadian rapper Drake will be doing the same. As per a report by Mirror, he placed a huge bet on the match and won big. Also read: Drake places his ‘first ever cricket bet’ worth $2,50,000 on Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL finals Rapper Drake is not afraid to drop big money on sporting events and reportedly won a huge amount after betting on India vs Pakistan's match on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah during the match (Right)

Drake picked right as India won

Drake, who is known for beting huge amounts on sports events, including football and the NFL, has now turned his attention to the ongoing T20 World Cup in the US. Per Mirror, he bagged crores of rupees after winning a massive bet on the recent India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup.

Drake reportedly confirmed on Instagram Stories that he had put down a £510,000 bet on India to beat Pakistan in their T20 World Cup Group A clash. Luckily, he picked right as India secured victory by six runs, and the result saw him 'take home a total prize of £715,000 and £204,000 in pure profit', per rge report. This total winning amount would come to approximately ₹7.58 crore.

India-Pak T20 World Cup thriller

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma relied on bowler Jasprit Bumrah to swing the match in India's favour, and he did. In a nerve-wracking battle, Pakistan could not hold their nerve, while chasing 120 runs and collapsed after a strong start. Bumrah was at his most lethal, taking three wickets for just 14 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 3.5.

Anushka Sharma watched the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match in New York and photos of her from the stands were all over social media. Her reaction to cricketer-husband Virat Kohli's early dismissal also grabbed attention on social media.