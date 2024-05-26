Drake places his ‘first ever cricket bet’ worth $2,50,000 on Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL finals

Drake, the multiple Grammy Award-winning Canadian rapper, has his eyes set on the finals of the Indian Premier League in Chennai on Sunday. That's because he's placed his “first ever cricket bet” on actor Shah Rukh Khan's team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as it squares off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today. (Also Read: Drake reignites feud with Metro Boomin in fiery feature on Sexy Red's new track) Drake places a bet on Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL finals today

Drake's ‘first ever cricket bet’

On Saturday, Drake took to his Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot of him placing a bet on KKR in its match against SRH in the IPL finals today. The screenshot claimed that he had a 1.70 odds of winning the bet. His bet is worth $250,000, and its estimated payout is $425,000. Drake wrote along with the screenshot, “Since @ovorajaju team is out, I am going with KKR for my first ever cricket bet (teary-eyed laughter emoji) Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo.”

Drake was referring to his manager Sureshkumar Subramaniam, who goes by the Instagram handle @ovorajaju. While his manager's pick of the IPL team is unknown, it's clear that Drake will be glued to the IPL finals today along with his manager, cheering for Shah Rukh's team. The fact that it's his first-ever cricket bet also makes it a big deal for Drake and his trust in KKR.

About the IPL finals

KKR finished the league stage on the top of the points table with nine wins, three losses and two no results, giving them 20 points. They earned a direct spot in the final by defeating SRH in the qualifier one. SRH got a second shot at the title in the qualifier two against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and they made the most of it by defeating the Men in Pink by 36 runs.

The IPL finals, which will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 7 pm today, is also likely to see some star-studded supporters of KKR turn up at the stadium. These include Shah Rukh and his family – wife Gauri Khan, sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, her friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, and KKR's co-owner Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. American band Imagine Dragons is also set to perform in the closing ceremony at 6 pm today.