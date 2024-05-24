Drake reignites feud with Metro Boomin in fiery feature on Sexy Red's new track

Drake has begun another feud, with his recent feature on Sexyy Red's "U My Everything," a song off Red's new album "In Sexyy We Trust." This time it's his old foe, Metro Boomin. Drake reignited fued with Metro Boomin.

Drake, who has been feuding with Kendrick Lamar, has also had public disagreements with Metro Boomin, who appeared on the Drake Diss track "Like That" in March. This time, in his track "U My Everything," Drake raps over Metro's "BBL Drizzy" beat, which the producer made available online and urged his fans to remix the song.

Drake takes a jabs at Metro Boomin

“Me and the surgeon got history / I changed a lot of girls’ lives for real, they need a new body, they hittin’ me,” raps Drake as the beat switches to “BBL Drizzy.”“BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it / The last one drunk, he did it for free ’cause I sent over so many passports for him, for real.”

In the track Drake is teasing Boomin about his previous rap in this verse.

Rick Ross referred to Drake as "BBL Drizzy" last month, accusing him of having cosmetic surgery. Boomin created his own diss track, which he shared on Soundcloud on May 5.

Lamar has also mentioned Sexyy Red in his "Euphoria" diss track directed at Drake, saying,“When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad bitches.”

The hostility between Drake and Lamar had subsided after the two quickly launched a series of diss singles a few weekends ago. On their individual songs, they took highly personal shots at one another, ranging from claims of domestic abuse to paedophilia.

The feud concluded in Drake's song "The Heart Pt. 6," in which the rapper appeared to declare that he was weary of fighting.

“I’m not gonna lie, this sh*t was some, some good exercise, like It’s good to get out, get the pen working,” he stated during the song's spoken-word outro. Neither rapper has released a follow-up tune in recent weeks, implying that their issues have been resolved for the time being.