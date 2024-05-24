Former FIT student slaps Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs with another lawsuit, accuses of raping and drugging her in 90s

A former student of New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technology has slapped Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs with another lawsuit, alleging he drugged and raped her in the 1990s. (FILES) Sean Combs 'P. Diddy' is the target of several civil lawsuits that characterize him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims, and his homes were raided this year by federal agents. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

According to TMZ, the former FIT goer, April Lampros, filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of New York County on Thursday, claiming her relationship with the disgraced rapper started when he offered to mentor her in the fashion industry.

Lampros, 51, recounted meeting with Combs at a SoHo Bar in 1995, where she alleges he boozed her with alcohol and later took her back to his Millennium Hotel room.

Per court docs, what happened with April Lampros

She described the night as if “the walls were closing in on her” as the music mogul, 54, allegedly began to force himself on her.

The plaintiff claimed she was unable to defend herself and woke up the following day “nude, sore, and confused.”

According to the court documents, Lampros distanced herself from Combs for months until he reached out and invited her to events in the music industry.

Described as a “hopeful yet naive college student” in the filing, Lampros “took Mr. Combs at his word and believed that the first rape was a possible mulligan and decided to give him a second chance.”

She then recalled heading to dinner with the ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ singer when he forced her to perform oral sex in the parking garage.

The filing says they were spotted by a garage attendant, but Combs reportedly didn’t care.

After that night, Lampros avoided Combs, which led him to become angry and develop a “mobster persona,” and threatened to blacklist her from the industry.

In 1996, Lampros said she was “ordered” to Combs’s apartment, where she was introduced to his now ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter.

She alleged ecstasy was forced down her throat, and she was coerced to have sex with Porter as Combs masturbated.

Lampros claimed she was raped once again by Combs.

In 1998, Lampros severed her relations with Combs but recalled Porter, who died in November 2018, found her working at a restaurant.

Per the paperwork, Porter claimed to the restaurant owner that Lampros tried to poison her as a prerequisite to being fired, or she would close the restaurant together with Combs. Later that day, she was fired.

Lampros also named the record companies Bad Boy Records, Arista, and Sony Music Entertainment as defendants in the suit for compensation.

This new lawsuit comes days after Combs was sued by a former model alleging she was drugged and sexually assaulted by the music mogul.