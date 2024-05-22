50 Cent continues to slam Sean ‘Diddy' Combs over sexual assault allegations; deletes his Instagram post later

50 Cent slams Sean

After the news of the music mogul getting hit by another sexual assault lawsuit emerged on Tuesday, the In Da Club rapper, 48, reposted a screenshot of TMZ’s headline on Instagram and shared his reaction with his followers. However, he deleted the post in a few hours.

“Got damn boy another one (eyes emoji),” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of the since-deleted post. ”This my last puffy post I think he might kill himself. I don’t want no parts of that,” he added.

Fresh lawsuit against Sean

Sean is in fresh trouble as the music mogul has been hit by another lawsuit, which was filed in New York. This time, a former model is claiming that he drugged her and then forced her to perform oral sex on him during a visit to his studio in New York two decades ago. (Also read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex-assistant not surprised at Cassie Ventura video as ‘intuition’ told her rapper is violent)

According to People magazine, in the complaint, Crystal McKinney has alleged that she was 22 years old when she was introduced to the mogul, now 54, by a fashion designer while working as a model back in 2003. They met at a restaurant in Manhattan.

More about the lawsuit

Later that night, according to the lawsuit, Sean invited her to his recording studio, where Crystal claims she was given alcohol and marijuana which she now believes was laced.

She said that Sean then led her to the bathroom, shoved her head down to his crotch, following which she was forced to perform oral sex on him. The lawsuit further stated that she then lost consciousness, and gained consciousness in a cab where she realised that she had been sexually assaulted.

In the complaint, Crystal also alleged that she was instructed to sit “directly across from Sean” at the event, adding that he “made a very public display of coming on to (her) in a sexually suggestive manner which continued throughout the dinner” at the event.

In the lawsuit, Crystal described Sean as “flirtatious” during the course of their meeting, saying that he had a lot of alcohol throughout the dinner, and refilled her glass with wine.

She also claimed that Sean “blackballed” her career. “Due to the traumatic events to occur later, Plaintiff (Crystal) saved the unwashed clothing from that night in her closet where they remain in a plastic wrap,” stated the lawsuit.

The amount she is seeking in damages is not known. At the moment, Sean is yet to react to the fresh lawsuit.

Sean’s growing legal woes

This is the sixth lawsuit against the rapper since he was accused of rape and abuse by his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, known as Cassie, in November last year. The lawsuit was settled in one day. Three more suits followed from women who accused him of rape. In March, two of Sean’s homes were raided as part of an investigation.

The music mogul has called the allegations against him false and “sickening,” describing the accusers as looking for “a quick payday.”

To add to the trouble, Sean’s conduct has come under intense scrutiny in recent days after CNN published footage from 2016 in which he is seen hitting his former girlfriend Casandra.

On Sunday, he apologised, saying in a video posted to Instagram, “My behaviour on that video is inexcusable”.