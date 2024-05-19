Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs posts apology after 2016 video of him assaulting Cassie Ventura surfaces: ‘I make no excuses'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs apologized in a social media video post after the security video appeared to show him assaulting singer Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. In an Instagram video, Sean said that he takes 'full responsibility' for his actions and that his behavior was ‘inexcusable’. (Also read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs caught assaulting and kicking Cassie Ventura in 2016 Video) Sean 'Diddy' Combs posted an apology video.

Sean's apology

In the video post, he said: “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was f****d up. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in this video. They’re disgusting. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I am truly sorry.”

The video, verified by CNN, shows Sean racing in the corridors of a hotel in March 2016, wearing presumably nothing but a towel wrapped around his torso. He proceeds to attack Ventura near an elevator at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. He then grabs her from behind and shoves her to the floor.

More details

This altercation also matches with Ventura's claims in her lawsuit. The statement in her lawsuit read that around March 2016, Sean was “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

In a statement to Variety, Cassie Ventura’s attorney Douglas H. Wigdor said: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”