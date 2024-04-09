$30 million lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is just a PR stunt, claims music mogul's ex-girlfriend

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex-girlfriend Caresha Brownlee has lamented the ongoing $30 million lawsuit as “lame” and a PR stunt. Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-flame yung Miami denies every allegation made in the $30 million lawsuit.(Reuter/X/Yung Miami)

The legal woes surrounding hip-hop mogul have escalated in recent weeks, drawing the attention of federal agents as accusations of sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and rape swirl in a series of civil lawsuits.

A search warrant was also executed in Miami and Los Angeles at the homes of the now 54-year-old rapper last month.

In recent weeks, anyone associated with Combs has faced intense scrutiny as authorities delve deeper into the allegations.

This Monday, Diddy's former flame, aka Yung Miami spoke out about her investigation.

Yung Miami denied every claims

Brownlee vehemently denied ever engaging in prostitution while in a relationship with Combs, refuting claims made in the $30 million lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Diddy “bragged” about giving a monthly stipend to Brownlee and two other women for daily sex. The lawsuit also alleges that Brownlee transported a drug called “pink cocaine” across state lines at Diddy's request in 2023.

Brownlee's public denial has not shielded her from further scrutiny, particularly from rapper Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, a longtime rival of Combs. Jackson seized on a television appearance where Brownlee referred to herself as a “whore,” igniting a social media feud.

In response to 50 Cent's taunts, Brownlee explained that “'what's up whore' is something (her) gay cousin always said” to her.

Diddy just ‘wanna go viral’

Despite distancing herself from the controversy, the ‘Twerk’ singer continues to face lashes from her relationship with Diddy. Over the weekend, she found herself embroiled in yet another lawsuit related to her association with Combs. While pouring out her frustration, Brownlee dismissed the lawsuit as “lame” and said it was just a PR stunt.

“Like everybody wanna go viral so bad let's go viral I'm tired!!!!!!!!,” she wrote.

According to a Page Six report, Brownlee reacted emotionally when served with legal documents during a house party, unleashing a stream of profanities at the process servers before returning to entertain her guests.