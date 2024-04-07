Who is Jade Ramey? Model named as Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex worker in lawsuit breaks silence: ‘Yes I have…’

Instagram model Jade Ramey, who has been accused of being one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex workers in a recent sex assault lawsuit, has rejected the allegations. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, model Jade Ramey admitted, "Yes, I dated someone."(Jade Ramey/Instagram)

According to Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr., music producer of Combs' most recent studio, "The Love Album: Off the Grid," alleged that the American rapper "bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend."

The court documents revealed that Jones stated that Ramey was among the three women who received a "monthly fee" to work as Combs' sex workers, Fox News reported.

Ramey has refuted the accusations made against her through her publicist Eve Sarkisyan, saying that "dating someone doesn't directly correlate to any of the false allegations made."

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, she admitted, "Yes, I dated someone."

The model added that it is sad that being in love or showing affection for someone is subject to public scrutiny. "What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion," she said.

As she wrapped up her statement, Ramey urged the society to exercise greater awareness when it comes to making fun of people's relationships and lives for enjoyment. "I am grateful for all of the nice words and encouragement I have received lately. I'm grateful.

Ramey and Combs were linked together when they were photographed holding hands and kissing each other during a Malibu dinner date in December 2022.

Who all are named as Diddy's sex workers in the lawsuit?

Apart from Ramey, Combs hired Yung Miami, a rapper from City Girls, and Daphne Joy, the ex-girlfriend of Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, as sex workers, asserted Jones in his revised $30 million lawsuit. Joy was pictured with Combs in Miami Beach in 2021.

Jones further asserted that payments for these services were made via a female accountant known as Robin Greenhill.

Last month, Joy took to his Instagram handle to dismiss the claims. "I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit. The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination," Joy said in a statement.

US Homeland Security recently searched Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami Beach. As per NBC News sources, Combs' phones were confiscated during the raids. Police allegedly also seized weapons from Combs' residences.