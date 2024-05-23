Model accuses Diddy of vulgar acts, claims she's saved unwashed clothes from assault night for two decades

Legal challenges continue to escalate for Sean "Diddy" Combs, who faces serious fresh set of allegations in a new lawsuit filed by a model and TV star from Georgia, Crystal McKinney. The model claims, she kept her unwashed clothing from the night he allegedly assaulted her wrapped in a plastic bag for more than two decades. (FILES) US producer-musician Sean "Diddy" Combs poses with the Global Icon award in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (AFP)

Model makes fresh charges against Diddy in lawsuit

Crystal McKinney's lawsuit details harrowing allegations, accusing Diddy of sexual assault and psychological abuse. She alleges being drugged and sexually assaulted by Combs in 2003.

In the lawsuit Crystal alleges, at the age of 22, McKinney was invited by a fashion designer to a Men’s Fashion Week event in New York City, with the promise of meeting Sean "Diddy" Combs. She was told this connection could potentially advance her modeling career. The designer selected her outfit and styled her appearance to ensure she caught Combs' attention.

At the event, held at Cipriani Downtown, Diddy complimented her appearance and promised to help advance her career. He then invited her to visit his studio later that night.

McKinney arrived at Combs' studio, reassured by the presence of others. However, the environment quickly became unsettling as she was offered a joint laced with an unknown substance.

Despite her initial resistance, she was pressured into consuming more alcohol and marijuana. Feeling increasingly intoxicated, she was led to a bathroom by Combs, where he forcibly kissed her and then compelled her to perform oral sex. Overwhelmed and disoriented, McKinney eventually lost consciousness and woke up in a taxi heading back to the designer’s apartment.

According to Crystal, Diddy also employed intimidation tactics, leveraging his powerful connections in the music industry to keep her silent. Soon after her career dwindled.

These allegations add to a growing list of accusations against Diddy. Late last year, his ex-girlfriend Cassie sued him for rape and years of abuse, which included forcing her into sexual acts with male prostitutes. Although Diddy settled Cassie's case out of court, it has opened the floodgates for other victims to come forward.

In response to these mounting accusations, Diddy has publicly denied any wrongdoing. He stated, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation, and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday”.