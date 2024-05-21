Hollywood legend Tom Hanks asked his son, musician Chet Hanks, to break down the Drake and Kendrick Lamar drama, and the now viral exchange is nothing short of a comedy sketch. Chet Hanks recently shared on Instagram his father Tom Hanks being curious about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.(Instagram)

On Monday, May 20, the Forrest Gump star, 67, texted his son, Chet, saying, "Big Main, can you explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud to me?" Chet, who has his father saved as "Pops" in his phone, took on the challenge with gusto.

Chet shared a screenshot of their hilarious conversation on his Instagram stories, splitting it into two parts because of his lengthy reply. And here it goes…

“Yeah, so Drake and this other dude J Cole been saying they along with Kendrick are the ‘Big 3’ in rap. Then Kendrick put out a song saying, ‘F--- the Big 3, it's just big ME initiating the beef,” the musician began.

He continued, highlighting Drake, 37, taking jabs at Lamar’s “small feet” and height.“But literally like 30 seconds later Kendrick put out a diss overshadowing Drakes diss where he pretty much methodically dismantled Drakes entire psyche and called him a pedophile for flirting with young girls and revealing Drake had another kid that he was hiding from the world, which turned out to be false,” Chet wrote.

His enthusiasm was palpable as he mimicked the Canadian Grammy winner's perspective, "Drake came back like, 'hahaha, I got your ass, I fed you false info to make you look stupid.'" gotcho ass, I had people give you false information to make you look stupid.'”

Chet then, before concluding, explained how for the fans “It didn't even matter,” Lamar’s misinformation about Drake having a second child. “Cuz then Kendrick just dropped another West Coast banger where he really went in on labeling Drake a pedophile.”

To help Tom understand the parallel, his son provided a previous example of the duo visiting the actor's former school.

“That was pretty much the sonic equivalent of when you took me to your high school in Oakland and we walked in on the basketball game and everybody started going nuts,” Chet wrote.

“Like if you heard it you would just automatically know how to Crip walk with a stank face while clutching an Oscar in each hand with Marshawn Lynch, then dap him up and tell him ‘Town Bidness’ which solidified the win not only for Kendrick but the entire West Coast.” he concluded.

Hanks asks who's winning the battle?

Tom replied to the paragraph-long reply with “Holy cow! These are fighting words,” the Cast Away actor said before wanting to know the score. “People taking sides?? Who's winning??”

To which Chet replied, along with laughing emojis, "Did you not just read what I said.”

However, it has been more than a week since the two artists openly exchanged insults. On May 10, Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith, CEO of Lamar's Top Dawg Entertainment, stated that the fight was over.

Tiffith tweeted, "This battle is over," calling it "a win for the culture."