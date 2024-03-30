4 interesting facts about Here, which reunites Tom Hanks with his Forrest Gump team after 30 years

As Forrest Gump completes 30 years since its release in 2024, the team of the 1994 classic is all set to reunite. The upcoming film, titled Here, marks the reunion of not only actors Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, but also director Robert Zemeckis and his co-writer Eric Roth. (Also Read: Why did child star who played young ‘Forrest Gump’ go incognito in Hollywood's forest of fame?) Robin Wright, Tom Hanks, and Robert Zemeckis will reunite 30 years after Forrest Gump

Reunions galore

Here will be directed by Robert and its screenplay has been co-written by him and his Forrest Gump co-writer Eric Roth. Tom Hanks and Robin Wright will play the lead roles again, reteaming up after their much-loved chemistry as Forrest and Jenny. While this will mark the first time they'll be sharing the screen space in 30 years, Tom and Robert also collaborated for the 2000 survival drama Cast Away, 2004 Christmas adventure fantasy film The Polar Express, and 2022 musical fantasy film Pinocchio.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Adapted from a book

Like Forrest Gump, which was inspired by Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name, Here has also been adapted from Richard McGuire's 2010 eponymous graphic novel. It was originally published by him as a six-page comic strip back in 1989. The story is set in a singular room and how its inhabitants navigate through time. Like Forrest Gump, which spanned several decades in the lives of its lead characters, Here will also see multiple time lapses during the course of its runtime.

AI use

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Here will use a new Artifical Intelligence technology called Metaphysic Live. It will enable face-swapping and de-ageing in real time during shoot, as opposed to achieving the same during post-production.

Release date

A Variety report claims that the latest development on the project is that Here will have a 3-step platform release this November. It will first premiere only in New York and Los Angeles on November 15, followed by a limited and wide theatrical release on November 22 and 27 respectively.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.