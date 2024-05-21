Blooming tea to blue tea: These Instagrammable teas notch up your health, too!

If there’s one thing that thing has the world in its grip, it’s around the handle of a cup of tea. It can also be the beauty game-changer in your pantry you didn’t realise. Sharing how tea has so many connotations, tea sommelier Radhika Batra Shah says, “The heat and humidity makes it enticing to experiment with many creative tea recipes in both brews and food and this trend is here to stay. There's a flavour for everyone and each brew has its own benefits.”

On International Tea Day today, we look at ways your cuppa has changed… Blooming tea, which makes for a tranquil tea-drinking experience, is extremely popular today (Shutterstock)

Ice teas to desserts: So many ways to use them

Go beyond the usual cup to realise how many ways the other variations are used. Informs Shah, “While chai is our favourite, we love to curate floral and herbal tisanes as they work in the summer and monsoon to infuse into mocktails, cocktails and are above all, a caffeine-free option for those seeking decaf teas.”

Blue tea, made from butterfly pea flowers, is said to have antioxidants and offer a number of health benefits (Unsplash)





In an age where Instagram reels rule, try a blooming tea that unfurls in a transparent teapot when the flower pod is placed in hot water. Shares Radhika, “The beautiful colours and health benefits add to the charm of these teas to try. While blooming buds are an artistic charm, but that’s not all. Butterfly blue pea, hibiscus, jasmine, chamomile are also popular in cold brews and ice teas.”

She adds, “Spas, bars and mixologists are trained to use these infusions more than artificial ones. The same goes for patisserie and bakers in their dessert curations. From the blue rice puddings to natural, hibiscus-infused mithais, these teas make for a delicious addition.”





Matcha tea desserts have increasingly been up for the grab (Unsplash)



Of late, chefs are also using matcha tea to prepare light, layered cakes, cookies, tiramisu and buns.

Grab some beau-tea

The cup packs a lot of healing benefits to the skin and body. Says Sangeeta Khanna, culinary consultant and chef, outlines a few of them.



A cup of mint tea is refreshing and helps improve digestion(Pexels)