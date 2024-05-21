Blooming tea to blue tea: These Instagrammable teas notch up your health, too!
On International Tea Day today, here’s looking at the ways the brew has got a creative culinary upgrade.
If there’s one thing that thing has the world in its grip, it’s around the handle of a cup of tea. It can also be the beauty game-changer in your pantry you didn’t realise. Sharing how tea has so many connotations, tea sommelier Radhika Batra Shah says, “The heat and humidity makes it enticing to experiment with many creative tea recipes in both brews and food and this trend is here to stay. There's a flavour for everyone and each brew has its own benefits.”
On International Tea Day today, we look at ways your cuppa has changed…
Ice teas to desserts: So many ways to use them
Go beyond the usual cup to realise how many ways the other variations are used. Informs Shah, “While chai is our favourite, we love to curate floral and herbal tisanes as they work in the summer and monsoon to infuse into mocktails, cocktails and are above all, a caffeine-free option for those seeking decaf teas.”
In an age where Instagram reels rule, try a blooming tea that unfurls in a transparent teapot when the flower pod is placed in hot water. Shares Radhika, “The beautiful colours and health benefits add to the charm of these teas to try. While blooming buds are an artistic charm, but that’s not all. Butterfly blue pea, hibiscus, jasmine, chamomile are also popular in cold brews and ice teas.”
She adds, “Spas, bars and mixologists are trained to use these infusions more than artificial ones. The same goes for patisserie and bakers in their dessert curations. From the blue rice puddings to natural, hibiscus-infused mithais, these teas make for a delicious addition.”
Of late, chefs are also using matcha tea to prepare light, layered cakes, cookies, tiramisu and buns.
Grab some beau-tea
The cup packs a lot of healing benefits to the skin and body. Says Sangeeta Khanna, culinary consultant and chef, outlines a few of them.
- Fennel and cumin tisane: Good for digestive distress
- Chamomile: Great for relaxing and good sleep
- Green tea and light black tea: Have beneficial catechins and polyphenols that are good for cardiovascular health.
- Rosehip: Is great as an antioxidant and anti-aging tisane
- Mint tea: Can be had as a post meal digestive.
- Rosella tea: Has antioxidant potential and is also good for hypertension.