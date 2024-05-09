Joe Biden’s campaign roasts Trump using Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Euphoria: ‘I hate the way you…’

US President Joe Biden's campaign has used Kendrick Lamar's diss track, which was dropped to insult Drake, to target GOP rival Donald Trump. In a 13-second bizarre TikTok clip, Biden campaign used Compton rapper's new diss track ‘Euphoria’ and gave it captions like “I hate the way that you walk over women’s rights” and “the way you talk about immigrants.”

Other captions read, "I hate the way that you dress" and "I hate the way that you sneak diss on Truth Social," over photographs of Trump in a tuxedo gazing at his phone.

Some portions of Lamar's attacks at Drake can be heard in the video as Biden campaign did not modify the song's lyrics.

“I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk/I hate the way that you dress/I hate the way you sneak diss," the diss track snippet used by Biden's team continues.

Despite the fact that Biden signed a TikTok ban or divest bill, his team stated last month that it will continue to use the app.

Netizens react to Biden's campaign video: ‘Kendrick vs Drake diss getting out of hands’

While some of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's fans were enjoying the rap battle between the duo, netizens have expressed shock as well as astonishment over Biden's campaign latest attack on Trump.

“Well, you know what they say, if you can't beat 'em, roast 'em! Biden's campaign bringing the heat with some spicy tunes,” one X user reacted.

“They gentrifying the rap beef now,” another wrote.

A third user chimed in, “What’s funny is Kendrick vs Drake is very much Biden vs Trump.”

“Kendrick should be embarrassed,” a fourth user commented, while more added, "Well, I guess we can add "presidential rap battles" to the list of things I never thought I'd see in my lifetime."

Lamar vs Drake: A look at rap rivalry

Lamar's diss track derives from his brewing conflict with Toronto-born Drake which led to releasing songs targetting each other in recent days.

The tension between them escalated after the Drake song "First Person Shooter" was launched in October, in which J. Cole compared himself with Drake and Lamar calling the trio "big three."

Responding to Cole, Lamar released a song "Like That" in March.