Fans relate hard to Anushka Sharma's 'upset' expression after Virat Kohli got out early in India vs Pakistan match

Reactions to Anushka expressions during the match

Soon, reactions poured in and many said they could relate to the actor's expression in the photo. One tweeted, "Sorry, he (Virat) will do good in coming games." Another wrote, "In any game, either you win or lose..." A tweet by a Virat fan also read, “King is King, no matter what!”

Another person said, "India jeeta na (India won no)... Anushka please come to support King..." Sharing a picture of Anushka laughing after Team India won the match, a fan page tweeted, “Ye lo bhai (Look at this brother). After win...”

Dhanashree Verma shares pic with Anushka Sharma

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife and dancer, Dhanashree, shared a happy picture of all the wives posing together and their smiles proved they were indeed proud of their husbands, who played well and won. Anushka posed with everyone in the stands and had a big smile on her face.

Low-scoring T20 World Cup thriller in New York

India was in a desperate situation, needing a moment or two of genius to defend a low total against cricket archrival Pakistan at the Twenty20 World Cup. Skipper Rohit Sharma gave the ball to Jasprit Bumrah, relying on his go-to pace bowler to take the wicket that would swing the match into India's favour.

And Bumrah delivered, later saying after returning match figures of three wickets for 14 runs that it felt like he was playing in India because of the crowds' support and excitement.

Chasing a seemingly meager target of 120, Pakistan was cruising at 80-3 after 14 overs before Bumrah cannoned a ball into the stumps to dismiss Pakistan’s top-scorer Mohammad Rizwan for 31. He added the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed off the last ball of a terrific spell.

So, after bowling India out for 119 in 19 overs, Pakistan was restricted to 113-7 in 20 overs in the low-scoring thriller. India’s six-run win put Pakistan, the 2022 runners-up, on the brink of a group-stage exit.

With AP inputs