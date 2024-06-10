India dominates Pakistan in cricket yet again, X explodes in joy
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Indian fans can't keep calm as the team wins by 6 runs. How are you celebrating?
India faced Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup at New York's Nassau County Cricket Stadium. Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first. They claimed all the wickets of India in 19 overs, setting their chase to 120 runs. In the second half, the batters started strong but subsequently failed to win the match after India beat them by 6 runs.
Expectedly, after India’s wins, fans took to social media to share their reactions. While some commented on how nail-biting the match was, others expressed their joy over their team winning this match against the arch-rivals.
Here are some of the top X posts that people have shared after India’s win:
India started their journey in the T20 World Cup with a match against Ireland. The Boys in Blue claimed their win by 8 wickets. In their second match of the season, India maintained its winning streak with its win against Pakistan.
India is next set to face the US team on June 12. USA claimed their win against Pakistan in their last match.
How are you celebrating India’s win against Pakistan in this T20 World Cup match?
