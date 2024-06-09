Pakistan fan's viral 'engineers' in India poster has a Saurabh Netravalkar reference

India is facing Pakistan at New York's Nassau County Cricket Stadium. The much-anticipated match started later than its scheduled time due to rain. Winning the toss, Pakistan decided to field first and claimed all wickets within 19 overs. India finished the first half of the match with a score of 119 runs. During the match, fans of both teams, present at the stadium, held up various posters. A particular one, with a reference to USA cricketer Saurabh Netravalkar, has left people chuckling. The poster by a Pakistani fan asks about engineers in India. India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: What are your thougts on this Pakistan fan's 'engineers' in India poster which has a Saurabh Netravalkar reference? (X/@tarequelaskar, Instagram/@saurabh_netra)

“Pak fan humor remains undefeated,” reads an X post. The share is complete with a picture of the poster hung on a railing in the stadium. The words written on it read, “I hope India doesn’t have any engineers”.

For the unversed, the poster is a reference to Saurabh Netravalkar whose stellar performance in a match between USA and Pakistan at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 led to America’s win. He is also a software engineer who works at Oracle. Born in Mumbai, he played for the Indian U-19 team. Later, in 2015, he relocated to the USA where he subsequently joined the country’s cricket team.

Take a look at the viral poster here:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated close to one lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected over 3,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this poster?

“Waise we had one engineer who took ten wickets against pak once in an innings of a test match,” wrote an X user.

“Lol. It is funny,” added another.

“Hahaha, just a FYI, Indian team coach ‘Rahul Dravid’ is an engineer,” joined a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this viral poster by a Pakistani fan that has a Saurabh Netravalkar reference?