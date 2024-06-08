Oracle techie Saurabh Netravalkar pens note of gratitude as he receives ‘love from around the world’ after T20 match

Saurabh Netravalkar has gained tons of attention from people worldwide after his stellar performance helped the USA secure a win over Pakistan in a match in the ongoing T20 World Cup. From Oracle - where he works as a software engineer - congratulating him to his sister sharing an emotional post on how “proud” she is of her brother, social media is flooded with various posts about this player. Now, the man of the hour has shared a post on Instagram expressing his gratitude. The image shows USA cricketer Saurabh Netravalkar, whose performance in a T20 match wowed everyone. He also works in Oracle. (Instagram/@icc)

“Blessed and grateful to see the outpouring of love from all around the world. Wish I could personally thank each and every one of you!” he wrote in the first two lines of his note on Instagram.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“From the friends and family who've seen me grow around cricket in India to the well wishers in the United States who are learning about cricket here now. Glad to see so many of you connecting to my engineering background as well,” he added.

He also shared how each member of the USA cricket team means a lot to him and added they have “their own unique journey of sacrifices and ups and downs”. He concluded the post with a series of pictures. While some photos show him playing cricket, others capture him with his family.

Take a look at the post here:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 16,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“Bro making both the USA and India feel proud,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Full-time Engineer, part-time cricketer,” posted another.

“Bro casually plays the ukulele, climbs up the managerial ladder at an IT company on weekdays and plays cricket for fun to upset Pakistan,” added a third.

“More power to you,” joined a fourth.

Indian-origin cricketer Saurabh Netravalkar, also a software engineer, has been working in Oracle for the past eight years. He played for the U-19 Indian Cricket team before shifting to America and joining the USA team. His Instagram page is filled with videos of him singing various songs while playing ukulele.

What are your thoughts on this post shared by Saurabh Netravalkar on Instagram?