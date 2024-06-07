Saurabh Netravalkar sings Om Namah Shivaya, old video goes viral as USA beats Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Saurabh Netravalkar, who helped the USA team get a stunning victory over Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup, often shares videos showing him singing various Indian songs. One such video of his is going viral after his spellbinding performance helped his team win over Pakistan at the recent match in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The video shows him playing the ukulele and singing Om Namah Shivaya. USA vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: The image shows Saurabh Netravalkar singing Om Namah Shivaya in an old video. (Instagram/@saurabh_netra)

“He is Saurabh Netravalkar, who led the USA to victory against Pakistan in a super over,” wrote an X user and shared the video, which was originally posted in April. Netravalkar shared the video on his Instagram page with a caption that reads, “Gives me such positivity and bliss every time I listen!”

The video opens to show Netravalkar sitting in front of the camera wearing casual attire. Soon, he starts playing his musical instrument and sings the song in a beautiful voice.

Take a look at the viral singing video:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has accumulated more than 1.5 lakh views. The share has also collected nearly 4,900 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this video of Saurabh Netravalkar?

“He's a part-time cricketer, an engineer at Oracle with an MS in Computer Science from Cornell University, and also an excellent ukulele player,” wrote an X user.

“Always stay loyal to your roots,” added another.

“Wow, goosebumps. Such an artist on ukulele and on the field,” joined a third.

“So many talents in one guy. Please don't let Indian parents know about this guy,” joked a fourth.

“This is so beautiful,” praised a fifth.

The Indian-origin cricketer, born in Mumbai, was the former captain of the US national team. He also played for India U19 before shifting to America in 2015.

Not just the singing video, but his LinkedIn profile also went viral after the match. According to his LinkedIn profile, he works at Oracle and was an ex-Graduate Teaching Assistant at Cornell University.