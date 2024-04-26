 Rahul Dravid standing in queue to vote in Bengaluru is ‘simplicity at its peak’. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Rahul Dravid standing in queue to vote in Bengaluru is ‘simplicity at its peak’. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 26, 2024 12:19 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Bengaluru: A video of Rahul Dravid waiting in line to vote has won people’s hearts.

Legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid cast his vote today in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru. He was seen wearing casual clothes and standing in the queue to cast his vote. His simplicity won people over, and several visuals of the cricketer highlighting just that went viral on social media.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Bengaluru: Rahul Dravid waiting in line to cast his vote. (X/@Lala_The_Don)
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Bengaluru: Rahul Dravid waiting in line to cast his vote. (X/@Lala_The_Don)

An X user shared one such video with a caption that reads, “My man casually went out in shorts to vote, like any other common man, who would believe this man is the coach of the Indian cricket team. Simplicity at its peak”.

In the video, Dravid is dressed in a blue t-shirt and shorts. He is patiently waiting for his turn while standing with his arms crossed.

Take a look at the video of Rahul Dravid here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 2.2 lakh views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The tweet has also garnered close to 8,700 likes. People had various things to say about this video.

Here’s how X users reacted to Rahul Dravid’s clip:

“He is the best,” posted an X user.

“This is true wealth. He has his own space,” shared another.

“I know him. He's a very humble man,” expressed a third.

“Simplicity personified,” commented a fourth.

“Wow, that's awesome! It's so cool to see someone in such a high position keeping it real and down-to-earth. Simplicity really does radiate the coolest kind of vibes,” wrote a fifth.

Rahul Dravid on casting vote:

“Voting went smoothly, and the process was very easy. It is important to take our democracy forward, and I request everyone to step out and vote,” Rahul Dravid told reporters after voting.

“I am expecting a larger voter turnout this time in Bengaluru. There are so many first-time voters as well, and everyone must use their franchise. If young boys and girls show up and cast their vote, it would be great,” he added.

