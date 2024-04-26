 Groom reaches polling station in Maharashtra with family: ‘Wedding ceremony is important but…’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi
Groom reaches polling station in Maharashtra with family: ‘Wedding ceremony is important but…’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 26, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: A groom reached a polling station in Maharashtra with his family to cast his vote. His video has gone viral.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The second phase of the vote commenced today at 7 am on April 26. Expectedly, visuals from different places where the voting is being conducted have taken over social media, including a video of a groom dressed in his wedding attire. The clip shows the groom reaching a polling station in Maharashtra along with his family to cast his vote.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The image shows a groom at a polling station in Maharashtra before his wedding. (X/@ANI)
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The image shows a groom at a polling station in Maharashtra before his wedding. (X/@ANI)

“A groom arrives at his designated polling station in the Vadarpura area of Amravati to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Eight parliamentary constituencies are voting in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state,” ANI wrote and shared a video of the groom. In the video, the man walks towards the polling station and holds up his Voter ID card.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: 102-year-old woman walks to polling booth to cast her vote in Tamil Nadu. Watch

ANI also shared another video in the same thread. “‘The wedding ceremony is important but so is voting. The wedding is at 2pm today,’ says Akash, the groom in the Vadarpura area of Amravati,” the news agency added. In the video, Akash also shares that he came to cast his vote with his mom and uncle.

Take a look at the videos of the groom here:

The post was shared a little over an hour ago. Since then, the video has collected more than 10,000 views. The share has further accumulated nearly 300 likes. While one person wrote, “Yes. He voted for communal harmony and progress”, another added, “Go groom!”

Also Read: Viral video: Elderly man holds placard in heart of Bengaluru with a message on voting

The second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is taking place today, April 26. The voting is being held in 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 states and union territories. The regions include - Assam, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Manipur, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Tripura. The voting began at 7 am.

