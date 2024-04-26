 Viral video: Elderly man holds placard in heart of Bengaluru with a message on voting | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Viral video: Elderly man holds placard in heart of Bengaluru with a message on voting

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 26, 2024 07:41 AM IST

Lok Sabha election 2024: An elderly man was seen roaming in front of Vidhana Soudha and other parts of Bengaluru, holding a placard with a message on voting.

Lok Sabha election 2024: A video of a man roaming the Bengaluru streets with an unusual placard was shared on social media. The man is seen holding the board with the words “I’ll vote for change, not for hate" written on it.

Lok Sabha election 2024: An Elderly man with his placard on voting in Bengaluru. (Screengrab)
Lok Sabha election 2024: An Elderly man with his placard on voting in Bengaluru. (Screengrab)

An X user shared the video and wrote, “An elderly gentleman on the streets of Bengaluru has a message for you.” The X user ended the post with a heart emoticon.

The man in the clip is identified as Mohammad Arif Sait, reported Deccan Herald. The octogenarian is fondly known as “patrol uncle”. He has been distributing petrol to motorists who run out of fuel for years. He also provides them with water and, at times, food.

The video opens to show Sait standing in front of Vidhana Soudha. As the video progresses, he goes to other parts of Bengaluru with his placard - MG Road, Commercial Street, and Brigade Road. While some passersby interacted with him, a few recorded his video or took his picture.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gone viral. It is now being shared by many across X. People on the microblogging platform reacted to the video with several comments.

What did X users write about this video?

“Good man, respect,” wrote an X user.

“Yes, this is the right message,” posted another.

“When someone loves his country selflessly,” shared a third.

“This is a nice sight,” added a fourth.

Mohammad Arif Sait on his placard walk:

“People want change now. There is too much hatred today, but we want that to change. I decided to walk for that,” Mohammad Arif Sait told Deccan Herald.

The retired man, who earlier managed a footwear business, spread awareness about issues through his WhatsApp broadcast list, reported the outlet. This year, he decided to walk with a placard.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
News / Trending / Viral video: Elderly man holds placard in heart of Bengaluru with a message on voting
