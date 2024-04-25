 Police personnel cross dangerous, half-broken bamboo bridge after repolling in Arunachal Pradesh. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
Police personnel cross dangerous, half-broken bamboo bridge after repolling in Arunachal Pradesh. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 25, 2024 01:04 PM IST

Post-repolling, a video of police personnel was shared where they were seen crossing a dangerous bridge in East Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh.

Following incidents of violence during the initial phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024 and state assembly elections on April 19 in Arunachal Pradesh, repolling was finally done on April 24. In an order issued on Sunday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared that repolling for four assembly seats across eight stations will take place from 6 am to 2 pm. Post-repolling, a video of police personnel was shared on Instagram, where they were seen crossing a dangerous bamboo bridge in East Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh.

Police personnel crossing the bridge in Arunachal Pradesh after repolling. (Instagram/@AllIndiaRadio)

The video was posted by All India Radio News. In the caption of the post, they stated, "After successfully conducting the repolling, female police personnel returned to headquarters by crossing the Kameng River on a traditional bamboo bridge in East Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh."

The video shows the police personnel carefully crossing and stepping on the bamboo bridge, which seems to be in a broken condition. As they are carefully walk on the bridge to reach the other side safely, the Kameng River flows below them. (Also Read: IAS officer shares video of green polling booth in Tirupathur, Tamil Nadu. Watch viral video)

Watch the video here:

More on Arunachal Pradesh elections:

On Monday, April 22, reelections were held in 11 polling places throughout the state in accordance with directives from the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur and the ECI. Incidents prompted the call to repoll during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, one of which saw miscreants opening fire at a polling place.

Rerun elections were conducted on Monday at 11 polling places in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, with officials reporting an 81.6% voter turnout. An election official stated that there were no reports of disturbances or violent occurrences at any of the polling places.

During the first phase, there were reports of shootings, intimidation, and EVM destruction at some polling places in the conflict-ridden region of Manipur. There were also claims of booth capturing.

News / Trending / Police personnel cross dangerous, half-broken bamboo bridge after repolling in Arunachal Pradesh. Watch
Live Score
