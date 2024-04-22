IAS officer shares video of green polling booth in Tirupathur, Tamil Nadu. Watch viral video

On Friday, April 19, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 68.96% in the Lok Sabha elections. Alongside the parliamentary election, the by-election to Vilavankode assembly saw a 65.54% turnout. While numerous videos and pictures were shared on social media, one of them has caught the attention of numerous people. The clip, shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, shows a green polling booth made up of coconut and bamboo leaves. Green polling booth made up of coconut and bamboo leaves. (X/@supriyasahuias)

"This is a green polling booth in Tirupathur District in TN set up by the District Collector with our young Green fellows working under the TN Climate Change Mission. Around 10 such booths have been made across the state. To beat the heat, coconut and bamboo leaves are used to shade. Banana and Palm leaves welcomed voters. Signages are made from handwritten cloth banners, avoiding flex material. These were also single-use plastic-free booths," wrote IAS Supriya Sahu in the caption of her post. (Also Read: Residents of over dozen Tamil Nadu villages boycott Lok Sabha elections)

The clip shows how the place was decorated with coconut and bamboo leaves while people were standing in the voting line.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on April 19. Since being posted, it has gained more than 43,000 views. The post also has close to 1,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Very beautiful and energising polling booth in Tirupathur; palm and banana leaves are a prosperous sight of tropical green and a good welcome sign to be appreciated. In hot weather, the sight of it provides relief. TN climate change mission deserves admiration."

"I really appreciate whoever made this for people during the summer," said a second.

A third posted, "Yes, we should universalise such green concepts in everyday life to save the world. Thanks for your great efforts."

A fourth added,"What a wonderful initiative! Kudos!"