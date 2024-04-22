 IAS officer shares video of green polling booth in Tirupathur, Tamil Nadu. Watch viral video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IAS officer shares video of green polling booth in Tirupathur, Tamil Nadu. Watch viral video

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 22, 2024 08:49 AM IST

The clip, shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, shows a green polling booth made up of coconut and bamboo leaves.

On Friday, April 19, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 68.96% in the Lok Sabha elections. Alongside the parliamentary election, the by-election to Vilavankode assembly saw a 65.54% turnout. While numerous videos and pictures were shared on social media, one of them has caught the attention of numerous people. The clip, shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, shows a green polling booth made up of coconut and bamboo leaves.

Green polling booth made up of coconut and bamboo leaves. (X/@supriyasahuias)
Green polling booth made up of coconut and bamboo leaves. (X/@supriyasahuias)

"This is a green polling booth in Tirupathur District in TN set up by the District Collector with our young Green fellows working under the TN Climate Change Mission. Around 10 such booths have been made across the state. To beat the heat, coconut and bamboo leaves are used to shade. Banana and Palm leaves welcomed voters. Signages are made from handwritten cloth banners, avoiding flex material. These were also single-use plastic-free booths," wrote IAS Supriya Sahu in the caption of her post. (Also Read: Residents of over dozen Tamil Nadu villages boycott Lok Sabha elections)

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The clip shows how the place was decorated with coconut and bamboo leaves while people were standing in the voting line.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on April 19. Since being posted, it has gained more than 43,000 views. The post also has close to 1,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Very beautiful and energising polling booth in Tirupathur; palm and banana leaves are a prosperous sight of tropical green and a good welcome sign to be appreciated. In hot weather, the sight of it provides relief. TN climate change mission deserves admiration."

"I really appreciate whoever made this for people during the summer," said a second.

A third posted, "Yes, we should universalise such green concepts in everyday life to save the world. Thanks for your great efforts."

A fourth added,"What a wonderful initiative! Kudos!"

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / IAS officer shares video of green polling booth in Tirupathur, Tamil Nadu. Watch viral video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On