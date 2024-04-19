Lok Sabha elections 2024: 102-year-old woman walks to polling booth to cast her vote in Tamil Nadu. Watch

The first phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha election commenced today at 7 am on April 19. Visuals of people going to the polling booths have taken over X, including a video of an elderly woman. It shows a 102-year-old woman casting her vote in Tamil Nadu. Lok Sabha elections 2024: The image shows a 102-year-old woman in front of a polling booth in Tamil Nadu. (X/@ANI)

ANI shared a video of the woman with a caption that reads, “Lok Sabha elections 2024: 102-year-old woman walks to polling booth to cast her vote in Tamil Nadu”.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In the video, the woman is seen standing in front of the polling booth, supporting herself with a walking stick. As the video progresses, she enters the booth and, with the help of a man, casts her vote.

Take a look at this video of the elderly woman:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since then, it has collected more than 49,000 views. The share has further accumulated nearly 5,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

“Salute to you, Amma,” wrote an Instagram user.

“She is full of energy. God bless her. May she live many more years,” posted another.

“She represents the face of Indian democracy,” shared a third.

“Amazing. If this doesn't inspire people to vote, I don't know what will,” added a fourth.

The first phase of the polling covers 102 constituencies across 21 states in India. The regions include - Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, and Lakshadweep.

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are taking place in seven phases across the country. The results will be declared on June 4.