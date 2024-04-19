 Lok Sabha elections 2024: World's shortest woman Jyoti Amge votes in Nagpur | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Lok Sabha elections 2024: World's shortest woman Jyoti Amge votes in Nagpur

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 19, 2024 04:54 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections 2024: World's shortest woman Jyoti Amge voted in Nagpur in the first phase of the national polls.

The voting for Lok Sabha Elections has begun today, April 19. The first phase of polling covers 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states. People who cast their votes today have been sharing pictures and videos on social media. Jyoti Amge, the shortest woman in the world, also participated in the electoral process by casting her vote at a polling booth in Nagpur. She also took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures of herself from the polling booth.

Jyoti Amge showing her inked finger after casting her vote in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. (Instagram/@jyoti_amge)
Jyoti Amge showing her inked finger after casting her vote in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. (Instagram/@jyoti_amge)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Lok Sabha elections 2024: World's shortest woman Jyoti Amge votes in Nagpur
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Friday, April 19, 2024
