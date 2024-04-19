Lok Sabha elections 2024: World's shortest woman Jyoti Amge votes in Nagpur
Apr 19, 2024 04:54 PM IST
Lok Sabha elections 2024: World's shortest woman Jyoti Amge voted in Nagpur in the first phase of the national polls.
The voting for Lok Sabha Elections has begun today, April 19. The first phase of polling covers 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states. People who cast their votes today have been sharing pictures and videos on social media. Jyoti Amge, the shortest woman in the world, also participated in the electoral process by casting her vote at a polling booth in Nagpur. She also took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures of herself from the polling booth.
