Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: The first phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha election commenced today, April 19, at 7 am. In the first phase of polls, as many as 21 states and 102 constituencies will cast their votes to elect the next set of MPs across the country. The 2024 general elections are set to take place in seven phases across the country, ending on June 1. The counting of votes and result declaration for the Lok Sabha election will take place on June 4....Read More

In the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2024, voting will take place in the following states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Elections will also be held in the following Union Territories today - Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry. People from 102 constituencies across these states and UTs will cast their votes today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA alliance is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule

• Phase 1- April 19

• Phase 2- April 26

• Phase 3- May 7

• Phase 4 - May 13

• Phase 5 - May 20

• Phase 6 - May 25

• Phase 7 - June 1