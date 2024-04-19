Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Phase 1 of polls begins across 21 states, UTs
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: The first phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha election commenced today, April 19, at 7 am. In the first phase of polls, as many as 21 states and 102 constituencies will cast their votes to elect the next set of MPs across the country. The 2024 general elections are set to take place in seven phases across the country, ending on June 1. The counting of votes and result declaration for the Lok Sabha election will take place on June 4....Read More
In the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2024, voting will take place in the following states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.
Elections will also be held in the following Union Territories today - Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry. People from 102 constituencies across these states and UTs will cast their votes today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA alliance is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: P Chidambaram expresses confidence
After casting his vote in Tamil Nadu, Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "I am very happy and proud that I have been able to cast my vote in the Lok Sabha elections. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, I am absolutely confident that the INDIA group will win all 39 Parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu...This is the first phase of elections, there are seven phases...Today all of Tamil Nadu votes and I am absolutely confident that we will win all seats."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts vote
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: PM Modi hails first phase of polls
Marking the start of Phase 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, “The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers. I particularly call upon the young and first time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!”
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Phase 1 of voting begins
The first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2023 commenced at 7 am today, across 21 states and Union Territories.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Voting to commence shortly
The first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections across 21 states is set to commence in a few minutes.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Assembly election in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh
Not just the voting for the Lok Sabha election, but Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh assembly election voting will also take place today. Voting for 92 assembly seats across the two states will begin today at 7 am, and results will be out on June 2.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Key candidates in fray in Phase 1
Tamil Nadu, which sends 39 members to the Lok Sabha, will witness polling in all constituencies. The key candidates include former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Chennai South), DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran (Chennai Central), former Union minister A Raja (Nilgiri) and Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (Coimbatore).
Further, Union minister Jitendra Singh is in poll fray from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. Union minister Nitin Gadkari is contesting from Maharashtra's Nagpur for the third time.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Voting across 21 states, 102 constituencies
The voting in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections is set to take place in 102 states across 21 states and UTs today. These states and UTs include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE: Phase 1 of polls to begin at 7 am
The first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024 is set to commence from 7 am today across 21 states. The voting will come to an end at 6 pm in the evening.