Lok Sabha Election 2024: Google Doodle celebrates India's polls

Google Doodle commemorated the commencement of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024 in India by depicting an index finger marked with ink. This symbolic representation signifies the ongoing voting process in the country as the first phase of the general election gets underway.

Google Doodles are brief and temporary changes made to the Google logo, crafted to pay tribute to a range of local and global themes, including holidays, important dates, and impactful figures who have made notable contributions to society.

These Doodles are presented in various formats, including images, animations, slideshows, videos, and interactive games, offering users a variety of engaging experiences.

On Friday, Google Doodle depicted an inked index finger, symbolizing the commencement of the voting process for India's Lok Sabha election 2024.(Google)

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 1:

The initial phase of the elections will cover 102 constituencies across 21 states and union territories (UTs), with full coverage in 10 states and UTs, and partial coverage in 11 others. This phase commenced on Friday in various states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as well as parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Assam, and Bihar.

During this initial phase, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will conduct elections to select their respective assemblies.

Phase 2 of voting is set for April 26, Phase 3 for May 7, Phase 4 for May 13, Phase 5 for May 20, Phase 6 for May 25, and Phase 7 for June 1.

Of India's 970 million registered voters for the Lok Sabha elections, which has 543 seats in Parliament, 166.3 million are eligible to vote today.

In the initial phase of the Lok Sabha elections, 3.57 million individuals voting for the first time and 35.1 million young voters aged between 20 and 29 are eligible to participate.

The 2024 elections primarily feature a competition between two alliances: the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, where the Congress holds the largest position.