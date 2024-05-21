Sachin Tendulkar meets Ratan Tata, says 'Conversations like these are invaluable...'

Sachin Tendulkar recently had a heartwarming encounter with the legendary Ratan Tata. He couldn't resist sharing about their 'unforgettable conversation' and the time they spent together. To top it off, he treated his followers with a delightful picture of the two of them. Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture with Ratan Tata.

"Last Sunday was memorable, as I had the opportunity to spend time with Mr. Tata. We shared stories and insights about our mutual love for automobiles, our commitment to giving back to society, passion for wildlife conservation, and affection for our furry friends," wrote Tendulkar in the caption of the post.

He further added, "Conversations like these are invaluable and remind us of the joy and impact our passions can bring to our lives. It's a day I will remember with a smile always." (Also Read: Ratan Tata casts vote in Mumbai's Colaba, accompanied by assistant Shantanu Naidu)

The image shows the two in a hall-like space. The cricketer can be seen standing while Ratan Tata is sitting on a chair. The duo can be seen smiling brightly in the picture.

Take a look at the photo shared by Sachin Tendulkar here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than six lakh likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous individuals also flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Several people expressed happiness over the post and the image.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Two legends in one frame."

A second said, "The great Ratan Tata ji, and the great legend Sachin- both are the pride of our country."

A third commented, "The real heroes and inspirations of millions of people."

"This is such an iconic photo," added a fourth.

A fifth shared, "A frame that people will remember forever. Simplicity and greatness, they both are gems."

"Two legends and most respected personalities of our country," posted a sixth.