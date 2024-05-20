Ratan Tata casts vote in Mumbai's Colaba, accompanied by assistant Shantanu Naidu

Industrialist Ratan Tata cast his vote at a polling booth Mumbai's Colaba on Monday, in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai are voting in the national election on Monday. Lok Sabha elections 2024: Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons Ltd., shows his inked finger after voting in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)

The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons Ltd. showed his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his ballot. His assistant Shantanu Naidu accompanied him to the polling station. The legendary business leader and philanthropist was seen interacting with a polling official.

Two days before Mumbai voted, Ratan Tata, 86, had urged all the residents of the city to go out and vote responsibly.

“Monday is voting day in Mumbai. I urge all Mumbaikars to go out and vote responsibly,” he posted on X on Saturday.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das alos voted in Mumbai.

Take a look at Ratan Tata's post on X:

Numerous celebrities, Bollywood star, businessmen and politicians were seen at various polling stations in Mumbai on Monday. Anil Ambani and Anand Mahindra were among the other industrialists who cast their votes.

Actor Akshay Kumar, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and cricketers Ajinkya Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav, exercised their franchise in the metropolis. Actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar also cast their votes in the city.

The Mumbai constituencies voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. This is the final phase of polling in Maharashtra.