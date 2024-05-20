‘101 reasons to vote today’: Mumbai Police after retired army officer casts his vote

Mumbai is voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which began at 7 am today and will continue until 6 pm. Not only first-time voters but also senior citizens have been participating in the democratic process. A 100-year-old resident of Mumbai went to the polling booth at Raheja College to exercise his right to vote, and a picture of him at the polling booth has been inspiring young people to step out to vote. Mumbai Police assisted a 101-year-old retired army officer in casting his vote. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

“101 reasons why you should not miss voting today,” wrote Mumbai Police while sharing a picture of the elderly voter on Instagram.

They added, “Setting an example for all, a 101-year-old retired Army Officer, Mr Karkhanis, today reached the polling booth at Raheja College to cast his vote.”

The post also mentioned that Karkhanis received assistance from the police officers stationed at the polling booth. They ensured that Karkhanis did not face any difficulties.

Take a look at the 101-year-old voter at a polling station in Mumbai:

The post was shared a few hours ago on X. It has since accumulated over 21,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this post by Mumbai Police:

“The cops at my centre were nice too. They were allowing elderly and sick people to vote first and also offering seats to them to sit. Thank you for you service,” said an individual.

Another added, “My 98-year-old grandfather also voted today. He is encouraging us all.”

“Hats off! Mumbai Police is doing a stellar job,” commented a third.

A fourth shared, “Keeping democracy alive.”

“Love and respect for such committed citizens,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Salute to such an inspiring army officer. Jai Hind.”

Mumbai Police was also seen helping an elderly couple exercise their voting rights at Santacruz Police Station. Additionally, a police officer on polling duty was seen assisting a woman in a wheelchair at Mumbai University. At Shivaji Park Police Station, officers also lent a hand to an elderly man, escorting him into the booth in a wheelchair to cast his vote.