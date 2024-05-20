Anil Ambani stands in voting queue, chats with other citizens. Watch

As the fifth part of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began today, May 20, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Group, Anil Ambani came out early in the morning to cast his vote. As he did his duty towards the nation, he stood in line with other voters and waited for his turn. A video of the same was shared on X by the news agency ANI. Anil Ambani in voting line on May 20. (X/@ANI)

"Industrialist Anil Ambani stands in a queue at a polling booth in Mumbai, as he waits for the voting to begin," wrote ANI as they shared the video. (Also Read: How will stock market be after Lok Sabha elections results? PM Modi's response)

The clip shows Anil Ambani donning a blue shirt and standing outside a gate, waiting for his turn to vote. As he is waiting, he can also be seen having conversations with other citizens.

Watch the video of Anil Ambani here:

695 candidates will be chosen by a vote cast in 49 seats spread across eight states and union territories. In terms of the total number of constituencies for which voting will be held, this is the smallest phase. On Monday, there will be simultaneous voting in 35 Odisha Legislative Assembly assembly constituencies.

In the fifth phase, states and union territories including Jharkhand (3), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), Bihar (5), Maharashtra (13), West Bengal (7), Ladakh (1) and, Jammu and Kashmir (1) will be participating.

There are 4.69 crore male voters, 4.26 crore female votes, and 5,409 third-gender voters out of the total 8.95 crore voters. In 94,732 polling places, almost 9.47 lakh poll workers greeted over 8.95 crore voters.

As of right now, around 66.95% of voters have participated in the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024, according to the Election Commission. Over 451 million voters have cast ballots in the first four stages of the current general election.