How will stock market be after Lok Sabha elections results? PM Modi's response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government has brought forth sustained economic reforms for the past 10 years and the stock market will set new records after June 4- counting day for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections which are currently underway. PM Modi on stock market: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Bishnupur, West Bengal.(PTI)

The PM told NDTV that the BJP government has always encouraged and launched several pro-entrepreneurship policies, adding, “We have done the maximum economic reforms, and encouraged pro-entrepreneurship policies.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Talking about more and more young people who are becoming investors, he said, “I believe citizens should have some risk-taking capacity as they become more experienced investors.”

Follow all LIVE updates on elections here

PM Modi on shares of PSUs

Several public sector undertakings (PSUs) have witnessed a “stellar run” in the stock markets and reached a record high owing to massive profits, PM Modi said citing the example of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

"Imagine they (Opposition) tried to create fear among workers, but look how well HAL is doing," he said. This comes as HAL reported a 52 per cent jump in net profit that reached ₹4,308 crore for the January-March quarter. HAL's revenue from operations also rose 18 per cent to ₹14,768.70 crore in the fourth quarter from ₹12,494 crore in the same period last year.

The PM told NDTV, “It's not in my habit to work only for media attention... I don't work in small measures. I like to work in a big, comprehensive way. I had said this from the Red Fort, and I say this again - this is our time. This is the time of Bharat. We cannot let go of this opportunity.”