Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE closed today for Mumbai elections?

Stock market holiday: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed today (May 20) owing to Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. As per the stock market holiday calendar, all sections- SLB, derivative, and equity- will be closed today. However, the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will open for trade from 17:00 to 23:30/23:55 in the evening but will be closed for the morning session. Stock market holiday: The stock market index on a display screen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(PTI)

Will banks also be closed today owing to Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai?

Moreover, banks in Belapur and Mumbai will also be closed while some educational institutions will also remain closed. In the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, voting will take place in 49 Lok Sabha seats spread across six states and two Union territories (UTs).

Polling is scheduled on May 20 in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. Voting has already been completed in four of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections which took place on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.

Upcoming stock market holidays

In 2024, as per the stock market holiday calendar, markets will be closed on June 17 for Bakri Id, July 17 for Muharram, August 15 for Independence Day, October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi, November 1 for Diwali, November 15 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and December 25 for Christmas.