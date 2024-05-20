 Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE closed today for Mumbai elections? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE closed today for Mumbai elections?

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2024 07:34 AM IST

Stock market holiday: The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will open for trade in the evening but will be closed for the morning session.

Stock market holiday: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed today (May 20) owing to Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. As per the stock market holiday calendar, all sections- SLB, derivative, and equity- will be closed today. However, the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will open for trade from 17:00 to 23:30/23:55 in the evening but will be closed for the morning session. 

Stock market holiday: The stock market index on a display screen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(PTI)
Stock market holiday: The stock market index on a display screen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(PTI)

Will banks also be closed today owing to Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai?

Read more: Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai: What's closed? Stock markets, banks…

Moreover, banks in Belapur and Mumbai will also be closed while some educational institutions will also remain closed. In the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, voting will take place in 49 Lok Sabha seats spread across six states and two Union territories (UTs). 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Polling is scheduled on May 20 in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. Voting has already been completed in four of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections which took place on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.

Read more: Naturals founder Raghunandan Kamath dies: 5 facts about ‘Ice cream man of India'

Upcoming stock market holidays

In 2024, as per the stock market holiday calendar, markets will be closed on June 17 for Bakri Id, July 17 for Muharram, August 15 for Independence Day, October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi, November 1 for Diwali, November 15 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and December 25 for Christmas.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE closed today for Mumbai elections?

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On