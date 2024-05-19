 Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai: What's closed? Stock markets, banks… - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai: What's closed? Stock markets, banks…

ByHT News Desk
May 19, 2024 03:50 PM IST

Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai: Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven-phases. It will conclude on June 1 and vote counting is scheduled on June 4.

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on Monday, where 13 constituencie of Maharashtra will vote. Due to voting banks, stock markets, liquor shops will remain closed.

Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections: The Bandra - Worli sea link is illuminated awareness of Voting ahead of Lok Sabha Election, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections: The Bandra - Worli sea link is illuminated awareness of Voting ahead of Lok Sabha Election, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Follow- Read Elections 2024 News and Lok Sabha Election Updates

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Which consituencies will vote on May 20?

Maharashtra

1. Mumbai North

2. Mumbai North-West

3. Mumbai North-East

4. Mumbai North-Central

5. Mumbai South-Central

6. Mumbai South

7. Thane

8. Kalyan

9. Palghar

10. Dhule

11. Dindori

12. Nashik

13. Bhiwandi

ALSO READ- What is BJP's Plan B if it doesn't win 272 seats in Lok Sabha elections? Amit Shah's reply

Dry day for elections in Maharashtra

Liquor shops will be closed in key constituencies like Mumbai, Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane in Maharashtra where polls are scheduled.

In Mumbai, bars and wine shops will reopen at 5 PM on May 20, aligning with election day. Another dry day will be observed in Mumbai on June 4 during vote counting until the results are announced.

Stock exchanges to remain closed

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on May 20 due to voting as all six Mumbai seats are up for voting in this phase of the election.

ALSO READ- Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date, schedule, phase, seats, candidates

Schools, colleges to remain shut

On election day, schools and colleges will be closed as they serve as polling stations. Additionally, these institutions remain shut to ensure security and minimise disruptions during the potentially volatile polling period.

Maharashtra: Key battleground in Lok Sabha elections

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is a crucial battleground in the elections, second only to Uttar Pradesh in the number of seats. Voting has concluded for the first four phases, and the ongoing seven-phase election will wrap up on June 1, with results to be announced on June 4.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai: What's closed? Stock markets, banks…

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On