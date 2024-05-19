Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai: What's closed? Stock markets, banks…

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on Monday, where 13 constituencie of Maharashtra will vote. Due to voting banks, stock markets, liquor shops will remain closed. Phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections: The Bandra - Worli sea link is illuminated awareness of Voting ahead of Lok Sabha Election, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Which consituencies will vote on May 20?

Maharashtra

1. Mumbai North

2. Mumbai North-West

3. Mumbai North-East

4. Mumbai North-Central

5. Mumbai South-Central

6. Mumbai South

7. Thane

8. Kalyan

9. Palghar

10. Dhule

11. Dindori

12. Nashik

13. Bhiwandi

Dry day for elections in Maharashtra

Liquor shops will be closed in key constituencies like Mumbai, Palghar, Kalyan, and Thane in Maharashtra where polls are scheduled.

In Mumbai, bars and wine shops will reopen at 5 PM on May 20, aligning with election day. Another dry day will be observed in Mumbai on June 4 during vote counting until the results are announced.

Stock exchanges to remain closed

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on May 20 due to voting as all six Mumbai seats are up for voting in this phase of the election.

Schools, colleges to remain shut

On election day, schools and colleges will be closed as they serve as polling stations. Additionally, these institutions remain shut to ensure security and minimise disruptions during the potentially volatile polling period.

Maharashtra: Key battleground in Lok Sabha elections

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is a crucial battleground in the elections, second only to Uttar Pradesh in the number of seats. Voting has concluded for the first four phases, and the ongoing seven-phase election will wrap up on June 1, with results to be announced on June 4.