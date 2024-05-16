Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date, schedule, phase, seats, candidates

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place in a single phase on May 25 in the sixth of the seven phases of the ongoing general election. All seven Lok Sabha seats will vote in an interesting fight between the BJP and the INDIA block as Congress and AAP will be fighting together against the BJP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP swept all the seats. Delhi Lok Sabha election: Seven constituencies of Delhi will vote in a single phase on May 25.

Congress is contesting from three seats: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and North West Delhi and the rest are with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Chandni Chowk: Praveen Khandelwal vs Jai Prakash Agarwal

BJP's Harsh Vardhan, the former Union health minister, won the Chandni Chowk seat in 2019. BJP fielded Praveen Khandelwal to fight against Congress's Jai Prakash Agarwal who was the Congress candidate in 2019 as well. AAP has not given its candidate according to the Congress-AAP agreement.

The constituency alternated between the Congress and the BJP. BJP's Vijay Goel, former Congress leader Kapil Sibal represented this seat earlier.

North East Delhi: Manoj Tiwari versus Kanhaiya Kumar

Sitting MP Manoj Tiwari will be challenged by Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar from this seat which saw former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

This constituency did not exist before 2009 and Congress's Jai Prakash Agarwal won the seat in 2009. In 2014 and 2019, Manoj Tiwari recorded massive wins making 2024's fight challenging for Kanhaiya.

North East Delhi will not be Kanhaiya's electoral debut. In 2019, Kanhaiya as a CPM candidate lost to BJP's Giriraj Singh in Bihar's Begusarai constituency.

East Delhi: Harsh Malhotra versus Kuldeep Kumar

BJP's Harsh Malhotra and AAP's Kuldeep Kumar are the contestants from this constitution. Gautam Gambhir won the last election in 2019 defeating Arvinder Singh Lovely from the Congress. Lovely joined the BJP a few days ago. Delhi minister Atishi was the AAP's candidate from this constituency in 2019.

New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj vs Somnath Bharti

AAP old-timer Somnath Bharti and former minister late Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj keep the temper rising in this constituency. Meenakshi Lekhi represented the seat since 2014 recording consecutive wins in 2014 and 2019. Before Lekhi, Congress's Ajay Maken won the seat in 2004 and 2009.

North West Delhi: Yogender Chandolia versus Udit Raj

The seat reserved for Scheduled Caste is held by the BJP's Hans Raj Hans but instead of repeating him, the party gave a ticket to Yogender Chandolia. Against him, Congress fielded Udit Raj who represented the constituency as a BJP MP from 2014 to 2019. He switched to the Congress after the BJP did not repeat him in 2019.

West Delhi: Kamaljeet Sehrawat versus Mahabal Mishra

BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat and AAP's Mahabal Mishra are in the fray in this constituency held by BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma. Mahabal Mishra is not new to the constituency as he won in the 2009 election and unsuccessfully contested in 2014 and 2019 -- all on a Congress ticket.

South Delhi: Ramvir Bidhuri versus Sahiram Pehalwan

BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will contest against AAP's Sahiram Pehalwan in this constituency held by BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. In 2019, AAP fielded Raghav Chadha from this seat who lost to Bidhuri. Congress had a star candidate -- boxer Vijender Singh in 2019 who joined the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024.