 What is BJP's Plan B if it doesn't win 272 seats in Lok Sabha elections? Amit Shah's reply
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
What is BJP's Plan B if it doesn't win 272 seats in Lok Sabha elections? Amit Shah's reply

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2024 10:27 AM IST

Amit Shah said PM Modi is the biggest supporter of SC, ST and OBC reservations.

Replying to a media query on the chances of BJP not crossing the half-way mark in the Lok Sabha, union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday that he didn't see the possibility of that happening. He said the BJP didn't need a Plan B.

Union home minister Amit Shah during the Lok Sabha elections campaign. (PTI file photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah during the Lok Sabha elections campaign. (PTI file photo)

Asked what would be the BJP's course of action if it wins less than 272 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Amit Shah said: "I don't see any such possibilities. An army of 60 crore-strong beneficiaries are standing with PM Modi, they have no caste or age group...Those who have received all these benefits know Narendra Modi kya hain aur kyun 400 dena chahiye".

In an interview with ANI, when asked about BJP's Plan B in case it doesn't reach the majority mark, Amit Shah said the party's Plan A will succeed.

"Plan B needs to be made only when there is less than a 60% chance for Plan A (to succeed). I am certain that PM Modi will come to power with a thumping majority," he added.

Amit Shah said PM Modi is the biggest supporter of SC, ST and OBC reservations.

Asked about BJP's charge that the Congress has been trying to foment a 'North-South divide', Amit Shah said the BJP will emerge as the single largest party in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka combined.

"If someone says that this is a separate country, it is very objectionable...This country can never be divided now. A tall leader of Congress party spoke about dividing north and south India and the Congress party doesn't even deny it or separate itself from the statement. People of the country should think about the agenda of the Congress party...Combining the 5 states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, BJP is going to emerge as the single largest party in these elections," he said.

Amit Shah said more than 400 seats are needed to bring stability to the country's politics. He said the BJP had the mandate to change the Constitution but they never did.

He said with 400 seats in the Lok Sabha, the BJP wants to protect borders, make India the third-largest economy in the world, and ensure the welfare of the poor.

The Congress claims the BJP wants to amend the Constitution by winning more than 400 seats. The BJP claims the Congress intends to snatch away the reservation benefits of SCs, STs and OBCs, and give them to the Muslim community.

    HT News Desk

