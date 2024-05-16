PM Modi never said he won’t retire at 75: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday repeated his claim that Union home minister Amit Shah would become the prime minister after Narendra Modi turns 75 in 2025 and said Modi never said he won’t retire after reaching the age of 75. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a joint press conference in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

In a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Kejriwal said when he raised the issue of PM Modi’s age and retirement in New Delhi, Amit Shah and several other leaders opposed it, but PM Modi never mentioned he won’t retire at 75.

“When the BJP attained power in 2014, PM Modi made a rule that anyone attaining the age of 75 will not hold any position in the government or the party, the person will be retired at 75...and under that rule, the first retirees were Advaniji and Murli Manohar Joshiji. And thereafter several others such as Yashwant Sinha, Sumitra Mahajanji were not given tickets or made to quit their posts. Now, the next year on September 17, Modiji will be 75, and Modiji has decided that he will make Amit Shahji his heir (waaris)”.

Kejriwal further said: “...And Modi ji has been working on this for one-two years. In the last couple of years, the BJP has sidelined every challenge like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dr Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje, Manohar Lal Khattar and Devendra Fadnavis. Now, the only challenge is Yogi Adityanath who will be removed within 2-3 months.”

“I had raised these two issues in my Delhi press conference, and then Amit Shah attempted to clarify “no such thing is going to happen”. The other leaders are denying it but Modi ji himself is not denying it...for Modiji is going to follow the rule he made for others or else people will think that Modiji had made the rule to sideline Advaniji and others,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also said no BJP leader objected to what he said about Adityanath implying that his farewell is almost certain.

“There is no one in the BJP to speak in favour of Yogiji,” Kejriwal said.

“The entire country trusts that Modi will not break his rule of retirement age at 75 or else people would say that he retired Advani but when it came to him, he went back on his rule,” Kejriwal said.

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Kejriwal said: “The BJP gave the 400 paar slogan for a reason. We know that their entire ecosystem--BJP and RSS -- always intended to destroy the Constitution and end reservation for the SCs/STs and OBCs”.

Kejriwal said that people understood the BJP’s design and intent and the outcome of it is that the BJP is not getting anything more than 250 seats, maybe just about 220.

“The BJP is losing many seats, will lose seats in Delhi, won’t win any in Punjab, losing seats in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said: “The atmosphere in the country indicates that in the first four phases, the BJP fell flat...And the BJP’s river of tears is in spate.”

On the BJP’s “400 paar” slogan, Akhilesh said: “Parliament has 543 seats. The BJP is looking at only 143 because the other 400 they are losing”.

Taking a jibe at Modi and Shah, Akhilesh said: “The BJP is the biggest liar in the universe. After its defeat, they are going to open a “school of lies”. It’s already decided which two will the vice chancellor and dean.”

Both Kejriwal and Akhilesh said that the INDIA bloc will form the government on June 4.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s comments on him, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing a rally in Banda in the evening, said: “Kejriwal has lost his mind after going to jail. Now he is issuing statements on me. Kejriwal shook hands with the Congress against whom Anna Hazare had launched a struggle. Now, Kejriwal has understood that he will not come out of jail ever. AAP, after attaining power, has made a consortium of corrupt people”.

This was Arvind Kejriwal’s first visit to Uttar Pradesh since his release from Delhi’s Tihar jail on May 10, 50 days after being incarcerated on corruption charges linked to the alleged liquor policy scam. He was released hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail until June 1. He was sent to jail on March 21, just days after the 2024 Lok Sabha election schedule was declared. Since his release, the Delhi CM has begun campaigning for AAP and the INDIA bloc.