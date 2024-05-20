Lok Sabha Election Phase 5 LIVE Updates: 49 seats across 8 states and union territories to vote today
Lok Sabha Election Phase 5 LIVE Updates: Voting for the fifth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2024 will begin on Monday at 7 am. 49 constituencies (General-39; ST-03; SC-07) across eight states and union territories will vote to decide the fate of 695 candidates. This is the smallest phase in terms of the number of constituencies for which the voting will take place Polling for 35 assembly constituencies of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will also take place simultaneously on Monday....Read More
The states and union territories where the elections will be held in the 5th phase are Jharkhand (3), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), Bihar (5), Maharashtra (13), West Bengal (7), Ladakh (1) and, Jammu and Kashmir (1). When the voting closes in 49 constituencies on Monday, 428 of the Lok Sabha’s 543 seats will have gone to polls in the elections that began on April 19.
Several key candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase, including union minister Smriti Irani, who is eyeing a second term from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, union ministers Rajnath Singh (Lucknow) and Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli), LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan (Hajipur), Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan), National Conference leader Omar Abdullah (Baramulla) and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya (Saran).
Key facts about phase 5:
- Over 8.95 crore voters include 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5,409 third-gender electors.
- Around 9.47 lakh polling officials will welcome over 8.95 crore voters across 94,732 polling stations.
- All eyes will be on Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats, both synonymous with the Congress party's Gandhi family. Rahul Gandhi is contesting from his family borough Rae Bareli against UP horticulture minister Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP. Gandhi had lost the Amethi seat to Smriti Irani in 2019 but won the Wayanad seat in Kerala.
- Campaigning for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Saturday, May 18. The last date for filing nominations for this phase was May 3.
According to the Election Commission, until now, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has seen the voter turnout of about 66.95%. Around 451 million people have already voted, during the first four phases of ongoing General Elections.
Lok Sabha Election Phase 5 LIVE Updates: List of states, constituencies going to polls
The states and union territories where the elections will be held in the 5th phase are Jharkhand (3), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), Bihar (5), Maharashtra (13), West Bengal (7), Ladakh (1) and, Jammu and Kashmir (1). Read more
Lok Sabha Election Phase 5 LIVE Updates: Google Doodle celebrates 5th phase of polling with voting symbol
Google Doodle on Monday commemorated the continuation of India's democratic franchise's exercise with a symbolic gesture of an index finger marked with ink, marking the fifth phase of voting of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Google launched the doodle on its homepage, replacing its iconic logo with an image depicting an uplifted index finger marked with ink - a symbol synonymous with the democratic process of Indian elections.
By clicking on the Doodle, users are directed to the search results related to the latest updates on the 18th general elections in India. Read more
Lok Sabha Election Phase 5 LIVE Updates: Who are the key candidates?
Several key candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase, including union minister Smriti Irani, who is eyeing a second term from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, union ministers Rajnath Singh (Lucknow) and Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli), LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan (Hajipur), Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan), National Conference leader Omar Abdullah (Baramulla) and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya (Saran).
Lok Sabha Election Phase 5 LIVE Updates: Voting to lock fate of 49 seats today
Over 89.5 million people will vote across six states and two union territories in the fifth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Monday, sealing the political fate of 695 candidates, and among them several prominent leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. Read more