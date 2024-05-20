Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury validated 'Adani-Ambani' charge: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary had accepted that the latter would not speak against industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani if they send "tempo-load" of cash. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls, in Jhargram, West Bengal, on Monday. (PTI)

Earlier this month, PM Modi claimed Rahul Gandhi had been mum on his crony capitalism charge against the BJP involving Adani and Ambani since the Lok Sabha elections began, because the Congress received "tempo-load" of cash.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In an interview with PTI, PM Modi reiterated his May 8 remark. He said for many years, Gandhi's main poll plank had been the allegations against the two richest people of India. "And suddenly, as the election began, the main campaign plank shifted. Why this sudden change?" PM Narendra Modi asked.

PM Modi claimed Chowdhury, known for his sharp and sarcastic political attacks, proved his observation was correct.

"My point was instantly validated by none other than the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury admitted that if Adani-Ambani sent tempo-loads of money, he would not speak against them," the prime minister added.

Earlier, Chowdhury, when asked about speaking against Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, sarcastically said: “Yes, I do because they don't send us money. If they send, people (will) become silent.”

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury further said that central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) function independently.

PM Modi said the agencies had seized illegal assets worth ₹1 lakh crore during his tenure.

Rahul Gandhi often accuses PM Modi of indulging in crony capitalism. He claims PM Modi has waived off loans of around two dozen industrialists. He also accuses the Narendra Modi government of prioritising the interests and development of a group of industrialists over the poor and the marginalised.

Reacting to PM Modi's remark, Rahul Gandhi had said that PM Modi's party had experience with tempo-load of money. He also claimed that PM Modi had spoken about them in public after several years.