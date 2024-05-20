PM Narendra Modi shares 1000-year vision, Congress takes ‘Goebbels’ dig

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, highlighted his government's achievements and outlined a vision for India's future, aiming for a “brighter 1000 years”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

In an interview with NDTV, PM Narendra Modi said the current initiatives would propel India towards a prosperous future for the next millennium. He stressed that this is a critical juncture for India, urging the nation to seize this momentous opportunity. Follow Live Updates on Lok Sabha polls 2024

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“…What's happening now will take India towards a brighter future for the coming 1000 years. In my mind, it is clear that this is our time. This is Bharat's time, and we must not lose the opportunity,” Modi said in the interview.

He stressed the importance of a blueprint for India 100 years after Independence as a foundation for the country's future and the need for bureaucratic reform, asserting that “promotion should not be the sole objective.”

"…I am saying this again today. There have been incidents which compelled us to live... in the last 1000 years… What's happening now will take India towards a brighter future for the coming 1000 years. In my mind, it is clear that this is our time. This is Bharat's time and we must not lose the opportunity," NDTV quoted the PM as saying the interview.

He indicated that the government is already making significant progress on the blueprint, with substantial contributions from the public. "We have undertaken an extensive exercise, a mega brainstorming session. This initiative has been ongoing for so long that some of the participating officers have retired. We have gathered suggestions from ministers, secretaries, and experts," Modi said.

Reacting to Modi's comments in the interview, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “First it appeared as if the outgoing PM was being inspired by Goebbels: keep repeating a lie frequently in the hope that some people will begin to believe it after a while.”

“Now it seems the inspiration is from Goebbel's Führer, Hitler himself, who proclaimed a 1000 year Reich in Germany in 1933, only to have it last till 1945. Modi's will come crashing down in 15 days,” Jairam Ramesh wrote on so1,000-year Reich in Germany in 1933, only to have it last untilcial media platform X.

In a separate interview with news agency PTI, Modi indicated that he would implement the One Nation, One Election, and Uniform Civil Code plans if he returned to power and his government fulfilled promises made in the BJP's election manifesto.

Modi said he has added 25 more days to the 100-day plan for his next term to seek suggestions from the country's youth on what they expect from the government immediately after coming back to power.

Before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, Modi asked all ministries to prepare a 100-day plan for implementing projects for the next government.