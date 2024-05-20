Black flags shown to Kangana Ranaut in Himachal's Kaza, BJP blames Congress

Black flags were shown and slogans were raised against actor-politician Kangana Ranaut during her visit to Kaza of Lahaul-Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Kangana Ranaut, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, and former CM Jairam Thakur were in Kaza to address a public rally.(ANI/Congress)

Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ) Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, was in Kaza along with former CM Jairam Thakur to address a public rally.

The Congress claimed that the people of Lahaul-Spiti showed black flags to Kangana Ranaut over her comments about the Buddhist spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. However, according to news agency ANI, the protestors were workers of the Congress party.

“Kangana Ranaut's comments about the Buddhist spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, clearly reflect her values,” the Himachal Congress wrote on X. “In protest, the people of Lahaul-Spiti showed black flags against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut from the Mandi parliamentary constituency.”

It added: “However, the time is not far off when, on June 1, the entire population of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency will show her the door.”

BJP leader and former CM Jairam Thakur, however, accused the Congress of attacking their convoy.

“Today we went to Kaza, a town in Lahaul Spiti. Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Mandi was also with me. It is very sad that the Congress workers attacked our convoy, attempted to stop the vehicles and pelted them with stones. District administration is responsible for the lapse. I condemn this incident,” he told ANI.

"They allowed them to hold an event next to our place where we were allowed to hold a public rally. Authrorities acted under the pressure of the Congress government. Strict action should be taken against them, " the BJP leader added.

Congress MP candidate Vikramaditya Singh told ANI that the people of Kaza were hurt by Kangana's remarks regarding the Dalai Lama.

“As of now, I don't have much knowledge about it. When I visited Kaza, I heard that her (Kangana Ranaut's) improper statement about His Holiness The Dalai Lama left an impact on the people of the area,” Singh said. "Kangana Ranaut should give an unconditional apology to The Dalai Lama."

Kangana Ranaut's remarks on Dalai Lama



Last year, a controversy erupted after Kangana had shared a morphed photo featuring the Dalai Lama and US President Joe Biden. The picture in the tweet showed the Dalai Lama sticking his tongue out with Joe Biden in front of him.

This was days after a video of Dalai Lama kissing a child on the lips went viral. It received mixed reactions on the internet.

She later issued a clarification saying that her intention was not to hurt anyone.

"…I didn't mean to hurt anyone, it was a harmless joke about Biden being friends with Dalai Lama….please don't misunderstand my intentions,” Kangana said.

In April, Kangana met the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. "It was a wonderful experience to see the Dalai Lama. It is an experience which I will cherish throughout my life," she wrote after the meeting.

The state votes in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.