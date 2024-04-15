Kangana Ranaut meets Dalai Lama in Dharamshala ahead of Lok Sabha polls. What Tibetan spiritual leader told her

The Lok Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled for June 1, marking the seventh phase of elections to elect four members of the 18th Lok Sabha. With the voting day still over a month away, candidates contesting in the four constituencies are actively participating in various campaign activities. Among them, the BJP’s star candidate Kangana Ranaut, who is contesting from Mandi against Congress’s Vikramaditya Singh, is leaving no stone unturned to secure votes from the people. Kangana Ranaut with spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. (Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

The actor met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala and termed it as one of the “most memorable moments” of her life.

“Aaj Dharmshaala mein His Holiness Dalai Lama ji se bhent hue [I met His Holiness Dalai Lama in Dharamshala]. It was one of the most memorable moments of my life,” wrote Kangana Ranaut while sharing pictures on Instagram.

She further shared what Dalai Lama told her during their meeting.

She added, “His Holiness ji said that he enjoys being in Himachal Pradesh and absolutely loves Bharat. Such a privilege, such an honour.”

Take a look at the pictures shared by Kangana Ranaut below:

After meeting the spiritual leader, the actor told ANI, “It was divine. It was an experience which I’ll cherish all my life. I think it is exceptional to be in the presence of such a being who has sheer divinity around him. So it was very emotional for me and ex-CM (Jairam Thakur). It is something that I cherish all my life.”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut slammed Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh for calling her the ‘queen of controversies’ while addressing a poll rally in Mandi.

She said, “Yeh tumhare baap-dada ki riyasat nahin hai, ke tum mujhe dara, dhamka ke vapis bhej doge [This is not your forefather's estate where you can threaten and send me back].”

She further added that India has changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said, "This is the new Bharat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where a small, poor boy who used to sell tea is the biggest hero and ‘pradhan sevak’ of the people.”

This comes after Singh called her the “queen of controversies”, stating that questions will be raised on statements she made from time to time.