Kangana Ranaut says she will quit Bollywood after winning Lok Sabha elections: 'The film world is a lie'

Kangana Ranaut has hinted at quitting Bollywood after the Lok Sabha Elections in 2024. Kangana, in a recent interview with Aaj Tak, admitted that she might switch over to active politics as she considers the Hindi film industry ‘fake’. (Also read: Hungry and tired, Kangana Ranaut says election campaigning is bigger struggle than making movies) Kangana Ranaut has hinted towards quitting Bollywood post Lok Sabha Elections 2024. (HT File)

Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood ‘fake’ and 'glossy'

The Emergency actor was quizzed if she would quit Bollywood if she wins the elections from Mandi constituency. She replied, “Yes.” Kangana further opined, “The film world is a lie, everything there is fake. They create a very different environment. It is a glossy world like a fake bubble which is to attract the audience. This is the reality. I am a very passionate person. I never wanted to do a job because I had to. Even in films I start writing, and when I get bored of playing a role, I direct or produce, so I have a very fertile mind and I want to be passionately engaged.”

About Kangana Ranaut

Kangana is making her debut in politics by contesting elections from her hometown Mandi. She is representing the Bhartiya Janata Party and is currently busy with her campaigns. The actor made her Bollywood debut with Gangster directed by Anurag Basu. The movie also featured Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja in crucial roles and was produced by Mahesh Bhatt. Kangana shot to fame with films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

Kangana's directorial Emergency, which was scheduled to release in June has been further delayed. The film is based on the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when former PM Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the nation. Kangana essays the role of Indira Gandhi in the political period-drama. Her other projects in the pipeline are Sita: The Incarnation, Noti Binodini and an untitled thriller with R Madhavan.