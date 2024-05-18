Hungry and tired, Kangana Ranaut says election campaigning is bigger struggle than making movies

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been campaigning intensely for the Lok Sabha elections, has shared that "filmi struggle about making movies is like a joke in front of this hustle". Kangana has been fielded by the BJP for the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh in the polls. The state will vote in the last phase on June 1. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets postponed again amid her Lok Sabha election campaigns) Kangana Ranaut compared politics and films.

Kangana's remark on election campaigns and making films

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana posted a video from one of her campaigns. Along with it, she wrote, "After 6 Jan sabhas (public gathering) and multiple meet and greet with party workers, after 450km in a single day in rural mountains with worse roads and still travelling in the night, after no proper meal or snack timings I am wondering in my car, that filmi struggle about making movies is like a joke in front of this hustle uffff."

Kangana posted a video on her Instagram Stories.

Kangana will contest the elections from Mandi

Earlier this week, Kangana filed her nominations for the Lok Sabha seat. After filing her nomination, Kangana said, "Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi...I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in the field of politics as well."

Kangana's Emergency release date postponed

Amid the ongoing elections, the release of Kangana's Emergency has been postponed. Manikarnika Films Production, the studio behind the upcoming political drama, shared the update on its official X page. A new release date will be announced soon, it added. The film has been delayed multiple times; it was previously scheduled to be released on November 24, 2023.

About Emergency

Emergency is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. Kangana plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. Directed by Kangana, it also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik.