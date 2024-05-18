 Hungry and tired, Kangana Ranaut says election campaigning is bigger struggle than making movies | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hungry and tired, Kangana Ranaut says election campaigning is bigger struggle than making movies

ByAnanya Das
May 18, 2024 09:52 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut shared that she travelled 450km in a day in “rural mountains with worse roads”. She also said that there was no "proper meal or snack timings".

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been campaigning intensely for the Lok Sabha elections, has shared that "filmi struggle about making movies is like a joke in front of this hustle". Kangana has been fielded by the BJP for the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh in the polls. The state will vote in the last phase on June 1. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets postponed again amid her Lok Sabha election campaigns)

Kangana Ranaut compared politics and films.
Kangana Ranaut compared politics and films.

Kangana's remark on election campaigns and making films

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana posted a video from one of her campaigns. Along with it, she wrote, "After 6 Jan sabhas (public gathering) and multiple meet and greet with party workers, after 450km in a single day in rural mountains with worse roads and still travelling in the night, after no proper meal or snack timings I am wondering in my car, that filmi struggle about making movies is like a joke in front of this hustle uffff."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kangana posted a video on her Instagram Stories.
Kangana posted a video on her Instagram Stories.

Kangana will contest the elections from Mandi

Earlier this week, Kangana filed her nominations for the Lok Sabha seat. After filing her nomination, Kangana said, "Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi...I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in the field of politics as well."

Kangana's Emergency release date postponed

Amid the ongoing elections, the release of Kangana's Emergency has been postponed. Manikarnika Films Production, the studio behind the upcoming political drama, shared the update on its official X page. A new release date will be announced soon, it added. The film has been delayed multiple times; it was previously scheduled to be released on November 24, 2023.

About Emergency

Emergency is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India. Kangana plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. Directed by Kangana, it also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hungry and tired, Kangana Ranaut says election campaigning is bigger struggle than making movies

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On