Kangana Ranaut files nomination from Mandi for Lok Sabha elections: 'I've been successful in Bollywood, I'm hopeful...'

Actor and BJP candidate from Mandi seat, Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday filed her nomination for the Lok Sabha elections. Kangana was accompanied by her mother, Asha Ranaut, and sister, Rangoli Chandel. For the special day, Kangana was seen in a green saree, she also opted for a Himachali cap. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sam Pitroda's comments, says he ‘looks more like a birdie, than a human’) Kangana Ranaut filed her nomination from Mandi.

Talks about Bollywood after filing nomination

After filing the nomination, Kangana said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi... I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in the field of politics as well."

Kangana credits people of Mandi

Kangana credited the people of Mandi for her electoral debut. She also said, "The people of Mandi and their love for me have brought me here. Women in our country are making a mark in every field but incidents of feticide in Mandi were high a few years ago. Today, the women from Mandi are in the Army, the field of education and politics."

Kangana's mother Asha said she'll win

Kangana's mother, Asha, said that the actor will "definitely win". She also added that the actor has done "a lot of work for the people and will do so in future too". Rangoli extended best wishes on Kangana's "new journey". In her maiden bid for membership of the Lower House, she faces a formidable challenge in the form of Congress heavyweight and the son of late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh. Polling in Himachal, which is scheduled for June 1.

Kangana's upcoming film

Fans will see Kangana next in Emergency, which also marks her first solo directorial. Earlier this year, she had announced the release day of the film as June 14. The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.