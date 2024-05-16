Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets postponed again amid her Lok Sabha election campaigns

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has been postponed again. On Wednesday, the production banner Manikarnika Films released a statement on their social media handle, announcing that the release date of the film has been postponed as the actor ‘prioritises her duty to the nation and her commitment to serve the country.’ The actor-turned-politician is currently Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says she gets the same respect as Amitabh Bachchan in the industry: ‘Sara desh hairaan hai') Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in Emergency.

The official statement

Manikarnika Films took to their Instagram handle on Wednesday, and released an official statement which read, “Our hearts are filled with love filled with love pouring in for our queen Kangana Ranaut. As she prioritises her duty to the nation and her commitment to serve the country, the release date of our much awaited film 'Emergency' has been postponed. We promise to update you soon with a new release date. Thank you for your continued support.”

More details

The film was earlier set to release on June 14. Kangana had announced the release date of Emergency a day after attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya earlier this year in January. The film has been directed as well as written by Kangana. The film was previously set to release in theatres on November 24, 2023 but was postponed due to changes in her schedule.

Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician.

Meanwhile, Kangana is busy with her campaigning efforts ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. She filed her nomination for the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. After filing the nomination, Kangana said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi... I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in the field of politics as well."